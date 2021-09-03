Barclays Trims Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Target Price to $46.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

HRL stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

