Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS PMCUF opened at $45.00 on Friday. Pro Medicus has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $48.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12.
Pro Medicus Company Profile
