Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMCUF opened at $45.00 on Friday. Pro Medicus has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $48.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12.

Pro Medicus Company Profile

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

