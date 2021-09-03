Bbva USA Buys Shares of 20,751 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,616,000 after buying an additional 579,027 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 237.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 463,393 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 36.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 165,258 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 581,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $32.59 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $184,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,792 shares of company stock worth $3,666,826. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Monday.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

