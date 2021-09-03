Bbva USA Takes Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 7.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $41.58 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.42.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

Separately, Compass Point lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

