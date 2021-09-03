Wedbush Weighs in on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.63) for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

CATB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ CATB opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.62. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $47.82.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.06).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $7,158,000.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

