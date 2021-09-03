Insider Buying: BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) CEO Purchases 9,000 Shares of Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,947.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSGM opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSGM. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.