Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells $36,208.72 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $36,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $22.08.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,728,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 36.2% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 479,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 127,654 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,901,000. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.