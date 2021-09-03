DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Novavax were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,684,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,892,000 after purchasing an additional 149,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Novavax by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $121,964,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,378,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total value of $332,459.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,858.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,064 shares of company stock valued at $16,732,196. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $258.99 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.10 and a 200 day moving average of $199.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

