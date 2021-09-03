Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. Analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,406 shares of company stock valued at $538,878 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.