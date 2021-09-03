Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) rose 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$43.38 and last traded at C$43.14. Approximately 31,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 53,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on SII. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Sprott in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Sprott alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.63%.

About Sprott (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.