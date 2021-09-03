BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.58 and last traded at C$4.60. Approximately 9,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 82,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.98 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.20 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$408.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

