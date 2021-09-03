Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director Buys $10,054.59 in Stock

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director Thomas Duane Morgan bought 381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $10,054.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $126,038.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Capital Southwest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.61%.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

