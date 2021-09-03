Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 392,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 29th total of 476,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $104.19 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $146.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.94. The company has a market capitalization of $645.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.65.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $703.16 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,433.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $783,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 24.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,567.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 46.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.