Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Update

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the July 29th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 16.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of APT stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of -1.62. Alpha Pro Tech has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $20.54.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 35.03%.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director Donna Millar sold 16,800 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $134,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,531.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 28,894 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,425,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 2,534.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APT shares. TheStreet cut Alpha Pro Tech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

