Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Short Interest Down 18.1% in August

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 387,100 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the July 29th total of 472,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

NASDAQ RNLX opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.69. Renalytix AI has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $35.71.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Renalytix AI will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the second quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Renalytix AI by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

