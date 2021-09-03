Analysts Set Expectations for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Connect Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.63) for the year.

Separately, CICC Research started coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Connect Biopharma stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. Connect Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Connect Biopharma by 286.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 31,757 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,391,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Connect Biopharma by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,795 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Connect Biopharma by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,925,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 740,847 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Connect Biopharma by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. 33.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

