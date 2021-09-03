The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 33.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in The Clorox by 4.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 15.6% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 2.5% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

