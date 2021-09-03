Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.69. Cohu posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COHU. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $30,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,438.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,270. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Cohu by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

COHU stock opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.78. Cohu has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

