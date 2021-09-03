Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $49,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PSA opened at $331.04 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $209.47 and a 1-year high of $331.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.75 and a 200 day moving average of $281.31. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

