COVA Hits Market Cap of $858,762.38 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One COVA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, COVA has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a total market capitalization of $858,762.38 and approximately $28,433.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00062848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00128959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.54 or 0.00803182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00046923 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

