Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 8,899 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 143.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after buying an additional 4,691,642 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,250,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $539,986,000 after buying an additional 789,874 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,210,000 after buying an additional 1,282,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,092,000 after buying an additional 1,194,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,211,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,016,000 after buying an additional 98,100 shares during the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.