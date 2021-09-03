Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Announces Earnings Results

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE NX opened at $23.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $802.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quanex Building Products stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,512 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.09% of Quanex Building Products worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

