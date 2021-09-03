Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 4.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Eaton by 13.3% in the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 20.1% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 284,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,481 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Eaton by 1.9% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 51,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 31.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 42,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Shares of ETN opened at $168.13 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $171.32. The company has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

