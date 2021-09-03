Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Increased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.19.

PSX opened at $69.92 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

