Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $56.30 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average is $53.64.

