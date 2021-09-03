Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Guidewire Software updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE GWRE opened at $118.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.25. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.11 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,107.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

