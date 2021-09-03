Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,282 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $134,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

NYSE SWK opened at $193.09 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.19 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

