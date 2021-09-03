9,669 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Bought by Bbva USA

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 694,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,055,000 after buying an additional 60,780 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Catalent by 20.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Catalent by 37.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Catalent by 5.2% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Catalent by 10.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $139.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.48. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $139.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $5,830,597.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

