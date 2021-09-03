Swiss National Bank Sells 415,164 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 415,164 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $117,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $180.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.83. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $180.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.60.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

