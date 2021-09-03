Bbva USA Acquires New Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. Bbva USA owned 0.07% of National Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Bank by 311.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of National Bank by 214.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of National Bank by 11.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of National Bank by 12.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Bank alerts:

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.54. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.02.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

NBHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.