Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.430-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.10 million-$136.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.80 million.

A number of research firms have commented on PLYM. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of PLYM opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.72 million, a PE ratio of -21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

