Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.430-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.10 million-$136.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.80 million.
A number of research firms have commented on PLYM. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.
Shares of PLYM opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.72 million, a PE ratio of -21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.