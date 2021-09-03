536 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 551.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,818,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,208 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Airbnb by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,158,000 after purchasing an additional 980,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 6,748.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,801,000 after purchasing an additional 832,617 shares during the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,294,601 shares of company stock worth $483,624,376. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.06.

Airbnb stock opened at $157.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.84 and a 200-day moving average of $160.90. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

