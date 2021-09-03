PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Makes New $110,000 Investment in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,893 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $808,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Continental Resources by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Continental Resources by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 289,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after buying an additional 25,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

CLR stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.35.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.28%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLR. Siebert Williams Shank raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.81.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

