1,224 Shares in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Bought by PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,224 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWI. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $100,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,157,000 after acquiring an additional 807,654 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,185,000 after buying an additional 599,964 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 929,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,753,000 after buying an additional 198,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,010,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,032,000 after buying an additional 143,721 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $103.51 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.02 and its 200 day moving average is $100.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on AWI. Truist upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

