1,433 Shares in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Bought by PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter worth $278,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter worth $509,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter worth $87,036,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.6% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 124,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.67, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.73.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

