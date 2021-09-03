PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 909.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 913,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,787,000 after acquiring an additional 822,971 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 80.8% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.9% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,646,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,156,000 after acquiring an additional 273,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

