PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes $116,000 Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 439.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $67.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.63. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

