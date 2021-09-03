PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after acquiring an additional 312,013 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,109,000 after acquiring an additional 687,337 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,288,000 after purchasing an additional 201,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $478,830.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,857,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,833 shares of company stock worth $5,189,955. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $82.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.