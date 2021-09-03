PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $39.33 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $39,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $344.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.23 and a 52 week high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Societe Generale started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

