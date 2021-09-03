Focusrite (OTCMKTS:FOCIF) Stock Price Up 112.9%

Shares of Focusrite plc (OTCMKTS:FOCIF) rose 112.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.25. Approximately 5,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5,200% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57.

About Focusrite (OTCMKTS:FOCIF)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

