Short Interest in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Rises By 16.4%

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the July 29th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GRA stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $69.77.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 69.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRA. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,257,000 after acquiring an additional 940,160 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,756,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $30,475,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,192,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 6,772.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after buying an additional 136,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

GRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

W.R. Grace & Co engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through the Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies segments. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

