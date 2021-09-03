Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Stock Price Up 1%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)’s stock price rose 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.34 and last traded at $51.34. Approximately 185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.01.

About Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.