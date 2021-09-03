Allen J. Klingsick Sells 1,489 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 1,489 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total value of $153,173.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,023.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Allen J. Klingsick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Allen J. Klingsick sold 170 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $18,752.70.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.29 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.71.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,652,000 after purchasing an additional 312,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,150,000 after buying an additional 4,106,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,577,000 after buying an additional 769,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

