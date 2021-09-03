Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:AFX opened at GBX 1,880 ($24.56) on Friday. Alpha FX Group has a 52 week low of GBX 846.35 ($11.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,663.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,513.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £769.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Alpha FX Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

