Analysts Set Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Target Price at $15.60

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,484 shares of company stock valued at $582,473 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 66,412 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 607,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 73,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,272,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,772,000 after buying an additional 324,284 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 92,690.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 38,003 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.