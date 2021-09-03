National Tyre & Wheel Limited (ASX:NTD) Plans $0.05 Final Dividend

National Tyre & Wheel Limited (ASX:NTD) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85.

About National Tyre & Wheel

National Tyre & Wheel Limited distributes and markets tires, wheels, tubes, and related products in Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company offers its products for cars, buses, trucks, commercial vans, agricultural vehicles, 4WD's, SUV's, turf and off the road equipment, industrial vehicles, and caravans and trailers.

