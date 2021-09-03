National Tyre & Wheel Limited (ASX:NTD) Plans $0.05 Final Dividend

National Tyre & Wheel Limited (ASX:NTD) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85.
About National Tyre & Wheel
