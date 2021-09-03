Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 175 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $16,105.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paul Edward Chamberlain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Friday, July 30th, Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 175 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $14,227.50.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $92.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.69.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,624 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,538,000 after purchasing an additional 166,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TriNet Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after buying an additional 336,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.