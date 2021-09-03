Brokers Offer Predictions for Capital Product Partners L.P.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Capital Product Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 40.60%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Product Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

CPLP stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $248.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $13.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

