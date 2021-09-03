Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chewy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chewy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

CHWY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cfra decreased their price objective on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3,965.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 343.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,663 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Chewy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,474,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Chewy by 606.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,581,000 after purchasing an additional 501,682 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chewy by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 661,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,696,000 after purchasing an additional 389,688 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Chewy by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,740,000 after purchasing an additional 268,012 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,798,316.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,748,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,600,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

