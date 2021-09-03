Maxcoin (MAX) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $489,390.29 and $100.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,760.66 or 0.99880057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00048194 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.90 or 0.00947197 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.87 or 0.00483474 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008702 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.37 or 0.00358023 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00065339 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.